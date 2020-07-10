2020 Johnny Appleseed Festival cancelled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An annual celebration of a Fort Wayne folk hero and pioneer life won’t be taking place this year.

Organizers say the 46th Johnny Appleseed Festival will not take place this year, due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

A press release says the CDC has classified the annual two-day event, which typically benefits dozens of area charities and draws hundreds of thousands of visitors, as a “highest risk” level activity due to how hard it would be to implement social distancing measures.

This year’s event was set for September 19th and 20th at Johnny Appleseed Park, near the Memorial Coliseum. It has been rescheduled for September 18th and 19th, 2021.