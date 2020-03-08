2020 IndyCar Season Preview

This week’s episode: We make our predictions for the 2020 IndyCar season. Plus, Scott McLaughlin could be in more races this year and Jimmie Johnson has an IndyCar test set for next month at Barber Motorsports Park with Arrow McLaren SP.

