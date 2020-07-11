2020 IndyCar Grand Prix Recap

This week’s episode: a recap of the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and how the first IndyCar/NASCAR doubleheader weekend fared. Plus more on the IndyCar schedule, Ferrari, and a preview of this weekend’s doubleheader at Road America.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

