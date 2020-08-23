2020 Indy 500 Qualifying Recap and Race Preview

By
Caleb Hatch
-

This episode: a recap of qualifying over the weekend and a preview of the 104th Indianapolis 500. Plus, Portland returns for 2021 and Jimmie Johnson is eyeing a partial IndyCar schedule next season.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

