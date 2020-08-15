2020 Indy 500 Qualifying Preview

By
Caleb Hatch
-

This week’s episode: a recap of the first two days of Indy 500 practice, a preview of qualifying including Fast 9 and pole winner picks plus a few 2021 IndyCar rumors.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

