FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne will be busy this week.

The 31st annual Fort Wayne Farm Show is set for Tuesday through Thursday, with 1,100 booths for visitors to explore, ranging from farm technology to machinery to educational seminars.

Over 30,000 people are expected to show up for this year’s event.

The show will also feature fundraising auctions for the Indiana FFA Scholarship Foundation. Last year’s auctions raised more than $20,000.