2020 candidate filing begins Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Candidates seeking public office can begin filing for the 2020 Primary Election Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Candidates seeking federal or state office must file with the Secretary of State or Indiana Election Division. Local candidates must file with the county election board. This includes candidates seeking nomination by a major political party, independents, minor party candidates and state convention delegates.

Candidates running for Governor or President must file petitions of nomination with county voter registration offices and have their petition signatures verified.

“Free elections sit at the foundation of our republic, and I congratulate those individuals who have made the decision to run for public office,” said Secretary Connie Lawson. “I encourage all candidates to pay careful attention to the policies and deadlines set forth by the laws of our state, and to file the appropriate documents sooner rather than later to avoid unnecessary mistakes and ensure an easy and efficient process for all parties involved.”

Filing is open until 12 p.m. local time on Friday, Feb. 7.

For more information, visit the Indiana Secretary of State’s website here.