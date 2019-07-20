2019 Toronto Recap

This week’s episode: A recap of the Honda Indy Toronto won by Simon Pagenaud, a look at the competition this season, Will Power’s struggles, more rumors on a third engine manufacturer coming to IndyCar and a preview of the Iowa 300 Saturday night.

New Track Record Podcast is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of Indycar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.​

