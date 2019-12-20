2019 Recap with Mayor Tom Henry

WOWO News Director Darrin Wright speaks with Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry about the highlights of 2019 and the future of the Summit City in 2020. Topics include Riverfront development, the possibility of a new downtown arena, and a drop in homicides:
Click Here to access the online Public Inspection File
Viewers with disabilities can get assistance accessing this station’s FCC Public Inspection File by contacting the station with the information listed below. Questions or concerns relating to the accessibility of the FCC’s online public file system should be directed to the FCC at 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), or [email protected].
Public File Liaison:
[email protected]
260-447-5511