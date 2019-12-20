2019 Recap with Mayor Tom Henry

By
Darrin Wright
-

WOWO News Director Darrin Wright speaks with Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry about the highlights of 2019 and the future of the Summit City in 2020. Topics include Riverfront development, the possibility of a new downtown arena, and a drop in homicides:

 

