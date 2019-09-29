2019 Laguna Seca Recap

This week’s episode: a recap of the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca won by Colton Herta and the championship won by Josef Newgarden. Plus we go over the latest silly season news and make our predictions for the open seats.

New Track Record Podcast is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.​

