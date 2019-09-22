2019 Laguna Seca Preview

This week’s episode: a preview of the IndyCar season finale race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, breaking down the championship scenarios for the four drivers and our thoughts on the level of buzz for this event. Plus, an update on the latest silly season news.

New Track Record Podcast is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.​

