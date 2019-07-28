2019 Iowa Recap

This week’s episode: a recap of the Iowa 300 won by Josef Newgarden, a tale of two races for Scott Dixon and Will Power, Penske’s dominance on the season and a look at the competitive Rookie of the Year race.
New Track Record Podcast is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of Indycar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
