2017 Vera Bradley Annual Sale begins today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The area around the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne is about to get extremely crowded.

That’s because for the next five days, the Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale will be taking over the Coliseum, with tens of thousands of people expected to show up in search of deals on colorful handbags and purses.

Kristen Guthrie of Visit Fort Wayne tells WOWO News the event has a huge economic impact on the Summit City, with 50,000 people expected to come to town and an estimated $5-million economic impact.

The sale runs through Sunday, though you’ll need to pay $5 for admission every day but Saturday or Sunday just to get in. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.