2 Trine seniors named Orr Fellows

INDIANAPOLIS (Press Release): Two Trine University students are part of the 8% of top-tier college seniors selected to join the prestigious Orr Fellowship.

Colin Hinkle and Kyle Callahan, both seniors at Trine, are among 100 students who recently accepted a job offer in Indianapolis through the fellowship.

The Orr Fellowship, one of Indiana’s most celebrated nonprofit talent programs, is a two-year post-graduate program that places high-achieving college seniors from across the Midwest in full-time, paid positions at dynamic companies and organizations in Indianapolis.

Colin Hinkle, a marketing major from Brownsburg, Indiana, will work during his fellowship at SupplyKick in Fishers, Indiana, a top Amazon seller and agency providing brands with expert strategy and solutions to win in today’s leading marketplaces.

“I am ecstatic at being selected as an Orr Fellow,” said Hinkle. “It came about through hard work and fantastic mentoring and schooling from Trine University, and I am proud to represent Trine as an Orr Fellow.”

Hinkle hopes to learn more about the world of Amazon and how to effectively market and advertise products on the platform. Hinkle continued, “As I will mainly be working with the sales team, I hope to also understand the intricacies of selling on a larger scale.”

Kyle Callahan, a business administration major from Fort Wayne, Indiana, will work during his fellowship at eimagine, a business and technology partner located in Indianapolis.

“I am extremely excited and very grateful to have been selected to join and learn from such a talented group of individuals with the Orr Fellowship,” said Callahan. “Trine does an amazing job at developing students and preparing them for life after school; I cannot thank the faculty and student body here enough for giving me the tools necessary to take full advantage of this opportunity.”

Callahan hopes to gain a lot from his experience as an Orr Fellow.

“For one, I hope this experience will allow me to gain a stronger understanding of myself as an individual as well as a business professional,” he said. “In doing so, I will uncover the most effective strategies to help speed up my development within my role at eimagine while also identifying how I can be the best version of myself beyond the workplace. In addition, I hope this experience reveals areas of the business field that I excel the most in and am most passionate about. This will allow me to identify where and how I can be the greatest asset to any company that I become a part of throughout my professional career while also giving me an idea of the positions and industries that I will be most happy working in. The final hope of mine is to develop long-lasting friendships and connections with individuals I will meet throughout this journey. Beyond work, I have the chance to learn from so many people through the Orr Fellowship, and forming these special relationships will open an enormous window of opportunity to succeed and grow beyond this two-year commitment.”

In addition to their full-time, salaried positions, they will participate in Orr Fellowship’s programming dedicated to nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit and developing strong leadership skills. They will also enter Orr Fellowship’s networking communities via the program and help recruit the next cohort of Orr Fellows.

Of nearly 1,200 applicants, just 126 were invited to Orr Fellowship’s Finalist Day held in November. Of those 126, 100 individuals received job offer calls. Trine’s two Orr Fellows will begin at one of 53 Orr Fellowship partner companies in Indianapolis upon graduating in May.