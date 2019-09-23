2 days before his debate with Mayor Henry, challenger Tim Smith joins FWMN

By
Jay Prince
-

The challenger for Mayor of Fort Wayne talks Public Safety and the ‘resignation’ of Fort Wayne’s Assistant Fire Chief.

Subscribe to the ‘Fort Wayne’s Morning News’ podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here