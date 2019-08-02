164,000 jobs added in the month of July

By
Jay Prince
-

 

Jennifer Winkeljohn, President of Robert Half International joined FWMN with Steve Shine to discuss July’s jobs report.

Subscribe to the ‘Fort Wayne’s Morning News’ podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here