$155-million awarded through Next Level Roads: Community Crossings Initiative

INDIANA, (WOWO) – Both Fort Wayne and Allen County received $1,000,000 for local road projects through the Next Level Roads: Community Crossings Initiative.
Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness made the announcement Tuesday.
189 Indiana cities, towns and counties received a combined $155-million in state-matching funds. The Community Crossings Initiative has provided more than $500-million in total for construction projects.
Other area counties received the following amounts:
- Adams County: $976,148
- Huntington County: $219,934
- Jay County: $548,250
- Kosciusko County: $1,000,000
- Noble County: $1,000,000
- Steuben County: $999,903
- Wells County: $956,534
- Whitely County: $592,113
For the full list of recipients, click here.
Community Crossings Initiative applications will be accepted again in July. Click here for more information.