$155-million awarded through Next Level Roads: Community Crossings Initiative

INDIANA, (WOWO) – Both Fort Wayne and Allen County received $1,000,000 for local road projects through the Next Level Roads: Community Crossings Initiative.

Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness made the announcement Tuesday.

189 Indiana cities, towns and counties received a combined $155-million in state-matching funds. The Community Crossings Initiative has provided more than $500-million in total for construction projects.

Other area counties received the following amounts:

Adams County: $976,148

Huntington County: $219,934

Jay County: $548,250

Kosciusko County: $1,000,000

Noble County: $1,000,000

Steuben County: $999,903

Wells County: $956,534

Whitely County: $592,113

For the full list of recipients, click here.

Community Crossings Initiative applications will be accepted again in July. Click here for more information.