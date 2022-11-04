140 roosters, hens, and chicks rescued from suspected cockfighting operation in Wells County

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Humane Society of the United States says their assistance was requested by the Indiana Gaming Commission for a suspected cockfighting operation in Wells County.

Responders from the Humane Society worked until approximately 3 a.m. Friday morning to rescue 140 roosters, hens, and chicks. They were relocated to a temporary shelter.

A release from the Human Society says that according to law enforcement, three people have been arrested in connection with the alleged cockfight operation.