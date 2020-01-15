14-year-old charged with raping 5-year-old

CELINA, Ohio (WOWO): A 14-year-old boy has been extradited from Tennessee to Ohio to face charges for the rape of a five-year-old child.

That’s according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Jeff Grey says a complaint was filed in Mercer County Juvenile Court on December 31st, 2019, tasking local police and the Robertson County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office with tracking him down. The teen was arrested on January 9th in Robertson County and taken to a juvenile detention center, where he was kept until he could be sent to Ohio.

The teen arrived back in Mercer County this past Monday (1/13) and is incarcerated at the West Central Ohio Juvenile Detention Center in Troy. He’ll be brought back to the Mercer County Juvenile Court at a later time for his first court appearance.

His name was not released, and due to his age, WOWO News will not report it if it is, unless he is charged as an adult.