New Legislative Redistricting Plans Initially Unveiled

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): New proposed Indiana legislative map plans have been revealed.

The majority of the state’s congressional districts would see modest change and Allen County’s House districts would be more consolidated under proposed redistricting maps released by House Republicans on Tuesday.

According to the Journal Gazette, The House Elections Committee will take citizen input today and Thursday on the new boundaries and the proposed Senate map will be unveiled next Tuesday.

In northeast Indiana, the 3rd Congressional District currently held by Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, would remain largely the same and if passed, it would lose some of Kosciusko County and instead move south into Randolph County.