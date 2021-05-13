Fort Wayne Career Academy announces nine new State Earn and Learn Programs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) Nine new state earn and learn, or SEAL programs have been announced by officials from Fort Wayne Community Schools and the Indiana Office of Work-Based Learning and Development.

The programs will be offered through the Fort Wayne Career Academy and serve as both Indiana’s state-level apprenticeship and U.S. Department of Labor pre-apprenticeship programs. They are designed to deliver a work-and-learn experience for participants along with the skills and certifications that employers value.

The Fort Wayne Career Academy SEALs are in the following career pathways: Carpentry, Construction Electrical, HVAC, Masonry, Welding, Automotive Service Technology, Automotive Collision Repair, Software Development, and IT/Networking.

“We are excited to work with the OWBLA and our community business partners to certify nine different SEAL programs,” said Jesse Webb, Principal and Director at the Fort Wayne Career Academy (pictured left). “And we are fortunate to have so many wonderful business partners in Allen County to work with. Our SEAL programs are aligned to the pipelines that Dr. Mark Daniel has identified for FWCS. It is a win-win for all involved.”

The nine SEAL programs are aligned to the Indiana Office of Career and Technical Education (OCTE) new Next Level Programs of Study and include multiple employer partners that provide opportunities for students to work and learn through paid internships and employment. Students in each program also earn several industry-valued credentials and college credit through either Ivy Tech Community College or Vincennes University.

For more information about the Fort Wayne Career Academy SEAL programs or SEALs in general, visit the OWBLA website at www.INwbl.com or email the Indiana Department of Workforce Development Office of Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship at wbl@dwd.in.gov.