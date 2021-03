NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WOWO): A 12-year-old girl has died after an overnight house fire Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 1000 block of N. Market Street at midnight according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Once on the scene, crews found flames coming from a bedroom. The victim was found inside and taken from the bedroom, but was unresponsive. She died a short time later.

The fire was under control in about 40 minutes.

The cause is still under investigation.