Woodburn Man gets six years for battery and attempted rape of woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Woodburn Man accused to beating and sexually assaulting a woman has been ordered to serve six years in prison.

The Journal Gazette reports that 25 year old Taylor O’Reilley pleaded guilty to battery with serious bodily injury, strangulation and sexual battery after he burst into a bathroom and demanded sex from a woman who’s child was nearby.

Court documents reveal O’Reilley punched the woman at least 5 times – He’ll spend three years after prison on probation.

