FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police were called at about 10-30 this morning to the 400 block of West Williams Street after a homeowner reported finding a man down in his yard.

Police found the man who was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Police are calling it a suspicious death and say that Homicide Investigators were called to the scene.

This is a developing story and WOWO News will have more details as they become available.