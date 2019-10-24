11-year-old fatally shot by sibling

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An 11-year-old boy is dead after being accidentally shot by a sibling.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, police in Adams County were called to a home on East County Road 800 South at about 3:40 pm yesterday on reports of an “unknown injury” to a child. The boy was dead by the time medics arrived.

Police say an underage sibling had gotten ahold of a gun and accidentally shot the 11-year-old.

Multiple agencies are still investigating, and the Adams County Sheriff’s Department wants to remind you to make sure to lock up any guns in your home if there are also children present.