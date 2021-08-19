11-month-old Mercedes Lain found dead days after being reported missing

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Mercedes Lain has been canceled. The 11-month-old was found dead in what authorities described as a remote, forested area near the Marshall/Starke County line.

Lain’s body was found around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ORIGINAL STORY: Plymouth Police are asking for the public’s help to provide information that could lead to the safe return of Mercedes Lain.

The 11-month-old girl’s parents gave the girl to Justin Lee Miller, 37, on Thursday night, Aug. 12, to watch over her, according to Plymouth Police.

Mercedes father, Kenny Lain, called police on Sunday night when she hadn’t been returned to them. That led to the statewide Silver Alert.

Miller and his vehicle were found in Starke County early Monday morning.

Miller, Lain and the girl’s mother, Tiffany Coburn, are being held on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent, according to Plymouth Police.

Plymouth Police Chief Dave Bacon says they’ve interviewed the parents and Miller and says they’ve given conflicting information.

Bacon is asking anybody who has had contact or saw Miller, Lain or Coburn in Marshall, Starke and St. Joseph Counties within the past week, please contact police.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Plymouth Police at 574-936-2126 or call 911.

Anonymous tips can be given to Michiana Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP or at www.michianacrimestoppers.com or on the Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

Tips that lead to Mercedes could also be eligible for a reward.