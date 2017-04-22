101 year old WWII Veteran slated for April Honor Flight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI) will make its 23rd flight to Washington D.C. on April 26th, with a special guest.

Flight #23 currently consists of 27 WWII, 53 Korean and five Vietnam veterans. There are three veterans who are dual war veterans, one who is a Battle of Bulge veteran and one female veteran for a total of 85.

Included in these numbers is Herbert Boyer, a 101 year old Army Air Corps WWII Veteran. Additionally, there are two brothers and a brother-in-law, all Veterans, planning to travel to Washington together. Another WWII Army Air Corps Veteran, William Jones, took aerial photos of Hiroshima and Nagasaki after the atom bombs were dropped.

Honor Flight President Dennis Covert states “Each Honor Flight from Fort Wayne is unique in its veteran mix and a testament to the history of service given to our country. Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is pleased to continue our mission to safely transport veterans to Washington, D. C. to view their memorials. Presently our veteran waiting list consists of over 557 Veterans.”

The veterans and volunteer guardians will gather at the 122nd Air National Guard Fighter Wing at 6:00 a.m. with take-off projected to be at 8:30 a.m. Returning home, the community is encouraged to patriotically welcome the veterans in the Main Terminal of the Fort Wayne International Airport the evening of April 26th. Return time is tentative, but expected to be at approximately 8:30 p.m.

More information regarding the public’s participation and return timing will be shared on the group’s Facebook page.