$100,000 added to Delphi murders reward

DELPHI, Ind. (WOWO): Someone has kicked in $100,000 to find and convict the person responsible for murdering two Delphi teens four years ago.

According to the Indiana State Police, the anonymous donation toward the Delphi Investigation reward fund – set up to find whoever killed Abigail Williams and Liberty German near a Delphi hiking trail back in February 2017 – raises the total reward to $325,000.

Police have been searching feverishly for the man believed responsible for the crimes, complete with releasing photos, a short video, and audio of the suspect recorded by one of the girls’ phones, but so far have made no arrests despite a mountain of tips and leads.

Police add that they’re asking the public to refrain from posting side-by-side pictures of the sketch and who they believe to be the suspect on social media.

“These types of posts do not help the investigation and can slander innocent people and their families,” a press release states.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact law enforcement by emailing abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or by calling 844-459-5786. Police ask that you provide as much information as you possibly can: for example, the full name of the person of interest, their date of birth or approximate age, physical description, address, vehicle information, why they could be involved, and if they have a connection to Delphi.