10-year-old stabbed, officer shot during domestic dispute in Wabash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 10-year-old was stabbed and a responding police officer was shot during a domestic dispute Thursday in Wabash.

Police received a call of a domestic dispute at around 7 a.m. to a home in the 200 block of E. Maple St. according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Officers were called and found a man outside the home with a gun. That’s when police say the man shot an officer in the leg. The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, officers shot back at the man, who was struck multiple times. He was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital.

Indiana State Police say the dispute was between the man and his 10-year-old son. The boy was taken to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis with critical injuries.