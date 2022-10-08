10 students in PFW TRIO Upward Bound Program receive free laptops

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Purdue University Fort Wayne’s TRIO Upward Bound Program partnered with Comcast to give 10 students new laptops on Saturday.

The TRIO Upward Bound Program mentors eligible high school students to help them for post-secondary education, with a goal of helping them graduate high school and enroll in a college. The program works with income-eligible high school students, academically at-risk high school students, and future first-generation college students from four high schools—New Haven, North Side, South Side and Wayne/New Tech.

The nine-month program includes academic advising, tutoring, college prep, financial literacy, professional development and exposure to cultural experiences. During the six-week summer session, students can take classes at the PFW campus and stay in student housing.

The students also were chosen by the Council for Opportunity in Education to participate in the Jurassic World Rule Your Future STEAM Initiative. That included a Paleontology course and a paid trip to Los Angeles. Students were shown STEAM careers, attended a national college fair, received a day at Universal Studios, participated in a question and answer session with the director of Jurassic World: Dominion and received a private screening of the movie.