FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Northeast Indiana residents will see some strong winds soon.

The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for the majority of Northeast Indiana — including Allen County. The advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday.

You can expect southwest winds gusting up to 45 mph at times. Driving conditions will be difficult for large vehicles such as vans and semi-trucks. And, isolated power outages are possible.