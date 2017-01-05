Whooping crane found shot dead near Indiana wildlife area

LYONS, Ind. (AP): Conservation officers say a whooping crane that scientists were tracking was found shot dead in west-central Indiana.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials say that remains of the 5-year-old female crane were found Tuesday in a field along Indiana 67 near the Goose Pond State Fish and Wildlife Area. State officials say preliminary evidence suggests the bird was shot during the New Year’s Day weekend. State officials say there are only about 120 whooping cranes in the U.S. and they are federally endangered species.

Conservation Officer Nathan Lutz says the crane had a radio transmitter and was banded and had been tracked for several years. She had a chick last spring but it didn’t survive.

Authorities ask for anyone with information to contact conservation law enforcement.