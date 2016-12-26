Two die in crash near Syracuse

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WOWO): Two people have died after a head-on crash in Syracuse.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department also say another person is listed in critical condition after the crash. It happened at County Road 1200 North and Syracuse / Webster Road around 6:13 p.m. Sunday night.

In the preliminary report, policed believe one of the vehicles were “racing” in the wrong lane right before the collision.

When officers arrived, they found the head-on crash and two victims that died upon impact. In total three people were taken to Fort Wayne hospitals.

None of the victim names have been released yet, pending family notification. The crash is still being investigated.