Two arrested and another wanted in Angola burglary investigation

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): An Angola couple was arrested and another man is wanted after a two month investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office received two different burglary complaints that occurred in the 100 and 300 blocks of N CR 425 W, according to Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

27-year-old Britnee Bruner and 25-year old Nicholas Bruner were both taken to Steuben County Jail. Police are still looking for 27-year-old Kasey Giffin for burglary and theft charges.

Britnee is being held without bond on charges of burglary, a level 5 felony, and theft, a class A misdemeanor.

Nicholas is being held on a $13,000 bond on charges of burglary, a level 4 felony, and theft, a class A misdemeanor.

Anyone with information on Griffin’s whereabouts are asked to contact Steuben County Crime Stoppers or the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s described as a white man, about 5’10” tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Giffin was last known to have a full beard.