Six arrested, $80,000 found in Noble County drug bust

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A number of law enforcement agencies made a big narcotics bust in Noble County on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Noble County Sheriff Doug Harp says a search warrant was executed at a home on State Road 5 in Ligonier, where police found nearly 20 pounds of crystal meth and well over 100 pounds of marijuana, with a combined street value of over $1 million.

They also found between 50 and 60 firearms throughout the house, all of which were loaded, a number of stolen dirt bikes, motorcycles and ATVs, and nearly $80,000 in cash. Harp calls it the biggest illegal drug seizure in Noble County’s history, and possibly state history.

Arrested were the following: 47-year-old Mark Moore, 47-year-old Sherry Moore, 19-year-old Justin Moore, 21-year-old Vanessa Salas, a 16-year-old juvenile, and a 17-year-old juvenile. They’re all in custody with no bond.