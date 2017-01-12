Shooting on Sherman Blvd. leaves woman dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police officers are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in an alleyway, Wednesday night.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, officers received several reports about shots being fired in the 2100 block of Sherman Boulevard.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, lying in the alley near the back of a home. She was initially said to be in critical condition, but later pronounced dead by paramedics.

A K9 track was attempted, but was unsuccessful at locating anyone or anything of value. Detectives are working to gather more information and are hoping that surveillance cameras from nearby businesses may have captured something to find out what led up to the shooting.

Meanwhile, anyone with any information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department or Crime Stoppers.