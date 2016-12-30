One dead, two hurt in crash near Leo-Cedarville

By Darrin Wright -
(Jeff Bowman/WPTA 21)

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Amstutz Road north of Leo-Cedarville this morning.

According to our news partners at ABC21, the crash happened shortly before 7 this morning when a smaller SUV, northbound on Amstutz, lost control on the slick roads, ended up turning sideways, and was struck on the passenger side by a southbound, full-size van just north of the intersection with Shlatter Road.

There were two adults and a child in the SUV. The person in the SUV’s passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two others had minor injuries.

Nobody in the van was hurt.

