FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person is dead in an apparent shooting at a Fort Wayne hotel this morning.

Our Partners in News at ABC21 report that Fort Wayne Police were called to the Country Hearth Inn at Goshen Road and Coliseum Blvd shortly before 11 a.m., where they found one person dead in one of the Inn’s rooms.

Police and the Allen County Coroner are investigating. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.