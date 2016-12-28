Mercer County police find dead infant inside truck

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): A man was arrested after an infant was found dead inside a running truck in Mercer County.

At about 5:17 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, police were called to the 6100 block of Wabash Road in Celina. When officers arrive, they found a dead infant inside a truck, according to the Mercer County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office.

Police also found an ID inside the truck that belonged to 22-year-old Brian A. Hayslip, Springfield, Ohio. Police later learned he is a missing person out of Clark County, Ohio.

A K-9 was called the scene and officers were able to track Hayslip, who was found in an open field. He was taken into custody and is being held until the prosecutor’s office can determine the appropriate charges.

An autopsy will be done on the child on Wednesday.