INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): State Superintendent-Elect Dr. Jennifer McCormick’s office released the A-F 2016 Corporation final grades on Wednesday.

Fort Wayne Community Schools received a C. Northwest Allen County Schools, East Allen County Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools received B’s.

You can see the whole list below.

Copy of AF 2016 Corporation Final Grades by Saige Driver on Scribd