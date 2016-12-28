Gas taxes will increase in Indiana on Jan. 1

INDIANA (WOWO): Hoosiers will pay more taxes at the pump on New Year’s Day.

Nine states — including Indiana — will see an increase in gas taxes in 2017, according to USA Today.

Pennsylvania has a 50.4 cent a gallon tax, which is the largest in the country. The tax rate in Pennsylvania will rise 7.9 cents a gallon in 2017.

Michigan, Nebraska, Georgia, North Carolina and Florida will also see an increase in gas taxes. While, Hoosiers will see a modest gas tax increase of 0.2 cents.

Read the full story at USA Today to learn what states will see a reduction in gas taxes.