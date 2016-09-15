FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Last week Lavalle Whitte thought he would welcome a new grandson into the world soon. Now, he is struggling to find the money to bury his daughter and the grandson he never met.

On Thursday afternoon, Whitte, the father of 18-year-old Dajahiona Arrington, and Contrall Harris, the father of 17-year-old Traeven Harris, met at New Beginnings Church. They talked about their children who were killed early Sunday morning and asked the community for help.

“No one ever expects such a tragedy to take place,” Pastor Carlton Lynch said.

Early Sunday, Sept. 11, police responded to a home in the 300 block of Holton Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Traeven Harris, Dajahiona Arrington and Consuela Arrington dead.

The family was shot to death. Dajahiona Arrington was 8 ½ months pregnant and was due this week. She will hold her unborn baby boy during their funeral service, which still isn’t scheduled.

The fathers are struggling to find the money needed to have a proper burial for the three children. Lynch said the services would cost about $25,000. Until the money is provided, the funerals have to be put on hold.

“As of right now, these children are at the funeral home waiting for payment,” Lynch said. “Funeral arrangements are still pending and we need help.”

Lynch said he doesn’t support GoFundMe accounts. Instead, he is asking the community to make donations to the funeral home, Nelson Memorial Gardens, or to a PNC account called “Holton Street Tragedy.”

During the press conference, Whitte talked about how Dajahiona was a straight A student. How she had a child at an early age and still earned her diploma. She “was due this week,” Whitte said. “A coward took her from us.”

Contrall Harris said he would always remember his son’s smile. He said Traeven made the room brighter when he walked in.

When asked how to curb the violence in Fort Wayne, Whitte said guns need to be put down.

“We just need more fathers to man up and raise their sons the right way. That’d probably kill half of the problems. I don’t know but, you gotta put those guns down.”

RELATED: Allen County Coroner’s Office ID’s triple homicide victims

The Fort Wayne Police Department have arrested Marcus Dansby in connection to the murders. He has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Another family member was injured during the incident. She was hospitalized in critical condition.