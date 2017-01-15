Fatal shooting outside local hotel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting outside the Extended Stay America.

Saturday night, Jan. 14 just before 11:00 p.m., officers received reports of shots being fired outside the hotel located at 518 Challenger Pkwy. Another caller reported a body was lying in the parking lot near the pool.



Officers arrived on scene and found a man lying in the rear parking lot of the hotel. The victim was unresponsive and appeared to be suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Detectives area reviewing surveillance video from the hotel and nearby businesses in an attempt to obtain suspect information. They’re also interviewing hotel guests to determine if they can provide any additional details regarding this investigation.

Meanwhile, anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.