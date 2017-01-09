Eric Holcomb to be inaugurated as Indiana’s 51st governor

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Eric Holcomb will soon be Indiana’s 51st governor.

The Republican will be sworn in during a Monday morning ceremony. His term formally began at 12:01 a.m. on Monday.

Other state constitutional officers who were elected in November will also be sworn in at the ceremony. They include Holcomb’s running mate Lt. Gov.-elect Suzanne Crouch, soon-to-be Attorney General Curtis Hill and incoming state schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick. The state’s new auditor will also be sworn in.

Holcomb’s ascendancy to the governor’s office was improbable one year ago when he was running in a crowded GOP primary for the U.S. Senate.

But outgoing Gov. Mike Pence appointed him to fill a vacancy as lieutenant governor. Then Holcomb was chosen as the GOP nominee for governor after Pence became Donald Trump’s running mate.