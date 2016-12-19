Electoral College vote scheduled Monday morning in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): Indiana’s eleven representatives to the Electoral College will gather at the Statehouse on Monday to formally cast votes to make Donald Trump president.

Secretary of State Connie Lawson’s office says the vote is scheduled for 10 a.m. in the Indiana House chamber.

Anti-Trump activists across the country have encouraged citizen electors to reject the Republican. He won a majority of Electoral College votes during the election, but lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton.

None of the electors designated during Trump’s Indiana victory this November are expected to buck the party in Vice President-elect Mike Pence’s home state.

The Indiana GOP has issued tickets for the event. Members of the media will be present for the vote and the general public can watch from an observation area.