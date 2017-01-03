Didier chosen as new Fort Wayne City Council President

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council has a new President.

The Council unanimously chose 3rd District Republican Tom Didier in a short organizational meeting Tuesday night. The vote was unanimous. Didier says he’ll take the role seriously:

“I’m not for a lot of formalities,” he says. “I just want to make sure that the citizens are heard, and that all the bills that are read are taken seriously and that we look at them at great length.”

It’s the third time Didier has served as Council President. He succeeds 2nd District Republican Russ Jehl.

At-Large Republican Tom Freistroffer was elected Council Vice-President on a unanimous vote as well.