Defendant in Indiana house explosion to be sentenced

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): A woman who was one of five people charged in a deadly Indianapolis house explosion is set for sentencing.

Fifty-one-year-old Monserrate Shirley will be sentenced during a two-day hearing that begins Monday. Her house was destroyed by a November 2012 natural gas explosion that killed a couple who lived next door and damaged or destroyed more than 80 homes.

Prosecutors say the home was destroyed in a scheme to collect $300,000 in insurance.

Shirley pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit arson and agreed to testify against her ex-boyfriend, his half-brother and two others.

She faces between a minimum 20-year suspended sentence with probation to a maximum 50-year prison term.

Three other people have already been sentenced. The last of the five defendants will be sentenced Dec. 28.

RELATED: Guilty verdict for Bob Leonard in Indianapolis house explosion trial