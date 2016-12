Welcome to episode 38 of Creatism, the talk show about content and the digital stories that affect how you create on the internet.

Download here

In this episode:

** Smacking fake news right in the feeds… how could it ever backfire?

** YouTube trying to make good with their biggest star

** You won’t find me in a driverless bus

** The best advice you can get from a podcast mentor and ultimately igonre

