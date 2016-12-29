Bomb squad destroys 2 devices found outside Muncie business

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP): Central Indiana police say a bomb squad destroyed two devices resembling PVC pipe bombs that were found in downtown Muncie.

Police evacuated a small portion of Muncie’s downtown and closed several streets Thursday morning after the devices were found in a package outside a business.

Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Krupa tells The Star Press the county’s bomb squad destroyed the devices with explosive charges. Three small explosions were heard when those charges were detonated.

Krupa says he knows of no threats that were called into Muncie police. Authorities continue investigating who may have placed the package outside the business.

Kurt Walthour with the Delaware County bomb technicians says the technicians were scouring the scene for evidence “to try to help trace this back.”