Annual Girl Scout cookie sale will start on Jan. 13

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year… Girl Scout cookies go on sale next week.

Girl Scout cookies go on sale on Friday, Jan. 13 and will be available through March 15, according to the Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana.

The classics like Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Shortbread, Caramel deLites, Lemonades and Thanks-A-Lot will be available to purchase. But, so will be a new addition — the “S’mores” cookie. Each box will cost $4.

You can buy Girl Scout cookies by:

Contacting a Girl Scout

Stop by a cookie booth

Go to the agency’s website

Email iwantcookies@gsnim.org

RELATED: Coming to a breakfast table near you